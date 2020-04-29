Home

Paul Preston "Big Paul" Lewis


1932 - 2020
Paul Preston "Big Paul" Lewis Obituary
Paul Preston "Big Paul" Lewis, 88, was born April 8, 1932, in Sunset, La., to the late Joseph and Mary Milton Lewis. A native of Sunset, he was a resident of Lake Charles most of his life. He attended Greater St. Mary Baptist Church and worked as a commercial fisherman. He departed this life Friday, April 24, 2020, at 10:35 p.m. in a local hospital. He leaves to cherish his memories, two daughters, Rhonda Lewis and Freda (Nathan) Hayes; one son, Christopher L. Provost; sister, Lucille Victor; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Paul Wayne Provost and Bobby Thomas; and one brother, Thomas Lewis. His graveside service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Combre Memorial Park. Pastor Michael Cuba will officiate.
Published in American Press on Apr. 29, 2020
