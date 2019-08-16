Home

Pentecostal Church-Dequincy
301 W 4th St
DeQuincy, LA 70633
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Pentecostal Church of DeQuincy
301 West Fourth St.
DeQuincy, LA
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
The Pentecostal Church of DeQuincy
301 West Fourth St.
DeQuincy, LA
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
The Pentecostal Church of DeQuincy
301 West Fourth St.
DeQuincy, LA
1932 - 2019
Paul Vernon Brown Obituary
Paul Vernon Brown, a resident of DeQuincy, La., was born on Oct. 11, 1932, and passed away on Aug. 14, 2019, at the age of 86. Paul proudly served his country in the U.S. Army retiring after 20 years of service. He served during the Korean War and the Vietnam Conflict. He worked for Himont for twenty years and retired in 1992. He was a faithful member of The Pentecostal Church of DeQuincy. Paul loved to travel and play golf. He was a master carpenter and was always willing to lend a helping hand to others. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Billie Jean Dunn Brown; children, Sandra Cornner and husband Tony of Moss Bluff, and Paula Pooser and husband Kenny of Bossier City, Robert Scott LeBleu of Nacogdoches, Texas, Max LeBleu of DeQuincy, and Mitzi LeBleu Wilkinson and husband Scott of Sulphur; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and his beloved Westie, "Apple."
He was preceded in death by his first wife and the mother of his children, Wanda Rion Brown; son, Michael Glenn Brown; and parents, George Luther Brown and Cassie Virginia Crizer; siblings, Gene Brown, George Brown, Thelma Ramsey and Mary Drake; and his Pomeranian, "Precious."
The family will receive friends Friday, Aug. 16, from 5 – 8 p.m. and Saturday from noon until time for the funeral service at The Pentecostal Church of DeQuincy, 301 West Fourth St., DeQuincy, La. The funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, beginning at 2 p.m. at the church. Pastor Wayne Neyland of The Pentecostal Church of DeQuincy and the Rev. Jared Pugh of Moss Bluff Pentecostal Church will be officiating. Interment will follow at Ritchie Cemetery, Moss Bluff, La.
Published in American Press on Aug. 16, 2019
