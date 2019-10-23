Home

Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
(337) 582-2291
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
Paul Warren Landry


1965 - 2019
Paul Warren Landry Obituary
Paul Warren Landry, born Nov. 3, 1965, son of the late Paul and Dottie (Howard) Landry, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at the age of 53.
Paul was a graduate of Iowa High School and attended Sowela for welding. He was employed with Custom Metal of Lake Charles as a welder and was a member of Life United Church of Lake Charles. Paul enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and children and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Debra Landry; daughters, Morgan Mestas (Daniel), Hope Guillory (Brandon); sisters, Karen Landry, Nancy L. Miles (Joseph); grandchildren, Rhilynn Kate, Easton Paul, Deacon Saul; pet, Que.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James Randal Landry; pets, Bud and Oreo.
Funeral service is Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home Iowa with Brother Tim Brunson officiating. Cremation will follow the service. Visitation begins Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the funeral home and will resume Friday from 8 a.m. until the time of service. Cremation is under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa.
Published in American Press on Oct. 23, 2019
