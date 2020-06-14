My mother, Paula Ann Farris Auclair died suddenly at the hospital on June 2, 2020. Born May 2, 1943 in New Orleans, La., she was the first child for her parents Rubye (Hooper) Farris and John Farris. Like her sister and three brothers who would follow, my mom was an extremely intelligent person. She was awarded scholarships to the Immaculate Conception School and St Charles Academy. She excelled there, graduating as salutatorian and winning a scholarship to McNeese State University. She studied there until she became pregnant at 19, when her parents sent her to live with family in California.

While leaving Louisiana was an huge loss to my mom, moving to California freed her from some of the oppression of the South. She met her beloved friend, Rolene AuClaire, after her daughter, Lynda (Whittaker) Gregory, was born. Through Rolene, my mom met my dad, Roderick Henry Auclair, who was in the Air Force. Brief encounters and volumes of love letters passed between the two, and they were married on July 23, 1966. Following their marriage, their son Douglas Michael was born and then Beki (that's me). Our family settled in Moodus, Conn. in 1972 and lived there for many years.

As a young mother, Paula exhibited an industriousness that would characterize her life. She did piece work for a stained-glass company when her children were small, then applied her insightful writing skills to a job at The Hartford Courant. After her children were adolescents, she began working outside the home at Wesleyan University, first as secretary in the College of Letters, then as administrative assistant in the HR Department. She took advantage of the University's continuing education benefit and completed her BA in 1986, eventually graduating from Wesleyan with a Master of Arts in Liberal Studies in 1990.

Paula never grew accustomed to New England winters and longed to move south. Following her father's death in 2003, she reconnected with friends and family in Lake Charles. A lifetime of prudent financial decisions allowed her to retire from Wesleyan at 62, and soon after she moved back to Lake Charles-- first to Biblo Street, then moving at age 72 to the independent senior community at The Verandah at Graywood.

My mom wanted her life to be meaningful- to make an impact on the world and people she loved. She protested the Vietnam War as a Mother for Peace. She lobbied for the rights of adoptees and birthparents as a member of Concerned United Birthparents. She would not allow racist or sexist comments to pass around her. She volunteered at Catholic Charities. At Verandah, she took her concerns and those of the other residents and respectfully contacted the management. She volunteered to lead the morning chair exercise class and was supportive as she did. She loved her friends at Verandah, mourned the many who passed, and welcomed new comers with her beautiful smile.

Paula is survived by her brother Jeff Farris and his beautiful family; her children, Lynda, Douglas and Beki; her former husband Rod; her best friend Rolene; her sister-, sons- and daughter-in-law; her four grandchildren; and her giant, extended Auclair, Farris and Hooper families. We thought we had more time. We thought that someone as tenacious and vital, loving and kind as my mom would be with us longer than her too short 77 years.

A memorial service will take place at the Johnson Funeral Home on June 16th, with visitation from 2-4 p.m. and a commemoration from 4-5 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church on June 17th at 2 p.m. with a rosary at 1:30 p.m. Paula's family and friends thank everyone who touched her life for their kindness, especially the professionals at St Patrick's. If you would like to honor her, instead of flowers, please consider contributing to Catholic Charities or your local National Public Radio station in her memory.

