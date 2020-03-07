|
Paula Ann Fruge Rogers, 63, a lifelong resident of Lake Charles, passed from this life on March 6, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Mrs. Rogers was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Paula was a hero to her children and possessed a kind, loving, selfless and gentle nature. Mrs. Rogers had a unique sense of humor that she maintained unto the very end. In her spare time, she loved to read, write poetry and made handmade items for her loving grandchildren. Until her retirement, she was employed Glad Tidings Day Care Center and was previously a cafeteria manager for the Calcasieu Parish School Board.
She is preceded in death by her parents Jefferd Earl Fruge and, Sr.and LouAnn Cormier Fruge, and Jeffered Earl Fruge Jr.
Paula leaves to cherish her memory her husband Karl Rogers, daughter; Jessica Clemons and husband Lee, son; Adam Rogers and wife Karisa, beloved grandchildren; Jason and Lilith Clemons and Grant Rogers, Julian and Camille Clemons and Nicolette Coney, sister; Charlotte McInnis, brother; Mitchell Fruge, and her K9 Companions: Boo and B.J.
The family will receive visitors on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. in the Chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. A rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m.. Visitation will continue Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 8 a.m. until time of service. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, March 10 ,2020 at 10 a.m.in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. The Very Reverend Anthony Fontenot will officiate. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.
Published in American Press on Mar. 8, 2020