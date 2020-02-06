|
Paula Jean Miller, 62, of Merryville, La., passed from this life on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 and went on to join her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Those left to cherish her memory are her brother, Dalton Miller and Sammie of Moss Bluff, La.; sisters, Frances Baldwin of St. George, Utah and Frankie Miller of DeRidder, La.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dugan and Mae Miller; brother, Prentice Miller; sisters, Janis Guillory, Baby Miller.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, La. Visitation will continue on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at 12 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 2 p.m. also at Myers Colonial Funeral Home. Pastor James Byrd will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Flint Miller, Kevin Miller, Michael Miller, Ed Ducote, Rodney Leach, David Montiel, Wayne Lubner and Brent Sarvant. Honorary Pallbearer will be Matt Guillory. Burial will follow at Hinson Cemetery in Knight, La.
Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, La.
Published in American Press on Feb. 6, 2020