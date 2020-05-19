Paula Renea Breaux Ortego, a resident of Starks, La., was born March 29, 1966, and passed away May 16, 2020, at the age of 54. Paula was a graduate of SOWELA Technical Community College and McNeese State University. She was employed by CITGO Refineries as a Senior Chief Operator where she has worked for the past 32 years. She was a faithful member of First United Pentecostal Church of DeQuincy.

She is survived by her husband, Eddie Ortego; her children, Jeffery Paris and Hannah Ortego; her stepchildren, April Hamilton and husband Tomas, Dustin Ortego and wife Autumn, and Colton Ortego; grandchildren, Lincoln Ortego, Chanel Elizabeth Ortego, Brandon Hamilton and Emma Hamilton. She is also survived by her father, Rodney Paul Breaux and wife Bonnie; mother, Sylvia Buxton; brother, Paul Randal Breaux; along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many friends.

The family will receive friends 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, at First United Pentecostal Church, 230 Smith Street, DeQuincy, La., with the funeral service to follow at 7:30 p.m. Pastor Carlton Jackson Jr. and the Rev. T.D. Cardwell will officiate. A prayer service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, with interment to follow at Riley Smith Memorial Park.

