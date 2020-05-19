Paula Renea (Breaux) Ortego
1966 - 2020
Paula Renea Breaux Ortego, a resident of Starks, La., was born March 29, 1966, and passed away May 16, 2020, at the age of 54. Paula was a graduate of SOWELA Technical Community College and McNeese State University. She was employed by CITGO Refineries as a Senior Chief Operator where she has worked for the past 32 years. She was a faithful member of First United Pentecostal Church of DeQuincy.
She is survived by her husband, Eddie Ortego; her children, Jeffery Paris and Hannah Ortego; her stepchildren, April Hamilton and husband Tomas, Dustin Ortego and wife Autumn, and Colton Ortego; grandchildren, Lincoln Ortego, Chanel Elizabeth Ortego, Brandon Hamilton and Emma Hamilton. She is also survived by her father, Rodney Paul Breaux and wife Bonnie; mother, Sylvia Buxton; brother, Paul Randal Breaux; along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many friends.
The family will receive friends 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, at First United Pentecostal Church, 230 Smith Street, DeQuincy, La., with the funeral service to follow at 7:30 p.m. Pastor Carlton Jackson Jr. and the Rev. T.D. Cardwell will officiate. A prayer service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, with interment to follow at Riley Smith Memorial Park.

Published in American Press on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Visitation
05:00 - 07:30 PM
First United Pentecostal Church
MAY
19
Funeral service
07:30 PM
First United Pentecostal Church
MAY
20
Prayer Service
10:00 AM
