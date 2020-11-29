1/1
Paula Sue Tupper Miller
1954 - 2020
Paula Sue Tupper Miller, 66, of Lake Charles, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital due to a brief illness. She was born to her loving parents, Harvey and Helen Tupper on Aug. 17, 1954 in Lake Charles, La. She was a parishioner at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral Catholic Church and also a member of the Cajun French Music Association. She was a retired nurse and the love that she had for her job as a caregiver carried over into the love she had for all animals.
She is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, Albert C. Miller; one daughter, Dawn R. Higgs-Guidry of Lake Charles; one son, Josh Miller (Courtney) of Moss Bluff; one sister, Wetona "Punkin" Hanes; four granddaughters, Aurora and Alex Hebert, Madison and Makenzie Miller; and one grandson, Trenton Miller.
Paula is preceded in death by her parents; one son, Jonathan R. Higgs; one brother, Jessie Tupper; one sister, Jane Herring; one nephew, Charles E. Herring; along with her aunt and uncle, Grover and Wetona Hanes.
Services will be held at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, with Father Aubrey Guilbeau officiating. Visitation will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with a Rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Tuesday, from 8 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.

Published in American Press from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
