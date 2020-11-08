It is with great sadness that the Cormier family announces the passing of Mary Pauline LeBouef Cormier on Sept. 6, 2020. Pauline was born July 19, 1929 in Sweet Lake, La to Joe and Edna LeBouef. She married John Eddie Cormier of Lacassine, La on Feb. 28, 1948. She was a great mother to four children, a wonderful grandmother to two grandsons and a loved great-grandmother to three great-grandchildren.
Besides being the sweetest, most loving mother, she was also a wonderful wife, preparing three delicious meals every day. Pauline was known for her wonderful cooking, especially her fried shrimp, shrimp and sausage gumbo, etouffee, fricassee and braised pork roast. There was always plenty for everyone!
Pauline and Eddie did it all together! They grew a wonderful garden that filled two or three freezers with the produce. They loved to fish and shrimp at their camp in Deatonville, La before Hurricane Rita took the camp away. Their best time was Cajun dancing at the VFW every Saturday night. This is what a great Cajun marriage of 72 years is all about: gardening, fishing, shrimping and dancing!
Pauline touched a lot of people with her life. She was always loving and kind. She opened her home to anyone. She was a true example of a Catholic Christian lady in her spiritual life. Pauline lived her life by Jesus' second commandment, "Love your neighbor as yourself." She and Eddie were always at mass, same time, same place, dedicated to loving Jesus. They were a fixture at St. Margaret Catholic Church.
Pauline was preceded in death by her parents Edna and Joseph LeBouef; sisters, Vivian Beard and Louetta Trahan; and son, Carlton Ray Anthony Cormier; step-grandson, Benjamin Bergstedt.
She is survived by her husband, John Eddie Cormier; son, Dr. Michael Eddie Cormier and wife Susan; daughter, Barbara Elaine Cormier Barrett and husband Don; and son, Richard Cormier and wife Dr. Jennette Bergstedt Cormier; as well as grandson, Chris Comier and wife Christy and daughter Carly; grandson, Ashley Cormier and wife Angela, and son, Jonathan and daughter Jordyn; step-grandchildren, Matthew Bergstedt and Andrew Bergstedt.
The family would like to thank Lake Charles Heart of Hospice, Sherie Chandler and Beaumont, Texas Altus Hospice, Kami Morvant and Kourtney Ramirez. Also, much appreciated are special caregivers, niece Gaynell Bourque and grandson, Chris Cormier.
The family also wishes to thank Dr. R. Craig Broussard, Dr. Rick McCall, Dr. J. King White and Dr. Jon Yokubaitis for their personal touch during Pauline's life.
Most of all, the family would like to thank Karen and Mike Fuljenz for their continuous generosity and for allowing the family to stay in Beaumont during this difficult time.
Because of the COVID Virus and Hurricane Laura, there will be a small family funeral officiated by Monsignor Danny Torres at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Margaret Catholic Church Building Fund, Catholic Charities or the charity of one's choice