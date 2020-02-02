|
|
Pauline Laviolette Dugas affectionately known as "Old Mawmaw" enjoyed her last game of bingo on Jan. 27, 2020 before returning home on Feb. 1, 2020.
She was born on July 26, 1921 to Luke and Adele Laviolette in St. Martinville, Louisiana. She married H.A. Dugas on Jan. 1, 1942, welcoming their daughter Glenda in 1945.
Pauline Dugas enjoyed the simpler things in life, her faith and family were the most important things to her. Her hobbies were sewing, ceramics, and Dresden Dolls. Later in life if she wasn't in the kitchen or rocking the great grandkids to sleep she could be found praying; rosary in hand and Novena cards nearby.
She was welcomed into heaven by her parents and her siblings; Preston, Gladys, Odebert, Lester, Percy, Dalton, Rena.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter; Glenda (Gene) Borel, one grandchild Marla (Michael) Baldwin; four great grandchildren; Madison, Mackinley, Mari, and Maci; three step grandchildren, five step great grandchildren and one great great step grandchild; a brother Raymond Laviolette and a sister in law Ethel Morvant.
The family will welcome friends at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 beginning at 9:30 a.m. Rosary will be held at 11:30 a.m. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at St. Margaret Catholic Church beginning at 1 p.m.
Keeping with Pauline Dugas' giving nature, the family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to .
Published in American Press on Feb. 3, 2020