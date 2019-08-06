|
Payton Russ Covington was born on Sept. 20, 1935, in Ruston, La., to Richard Marvin and Pauline Payton Covington, descendants of the founders of Ruston, La. He died on Aug. 5, 2019. He graduated from Ruston High School and attended Louisiana Tech University before going on to receive his Juris Doctorate from LSU Law School. Moving to Lake Charles after graduating, he practiced law here for more than fifty years. He was a member of the Southwest Louisiana Bar Association and the Louisiana State Bar Association. He was past Vice-Chairman of the Louisiana State Racing Commission, serving five terms under three governors. He was a member of the Lake Charles Kiwanis Club. Mr. Covington loved to fish Big Lake and loved to travel. He had fond memories of his African safari with his grandson, Richard, and his trips to the Kentucky Derby.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary Lou Terrell Covington; daughter, Louise (Sonny) Marks, both of Lake Charles; and daughter, Celeste (Delmer) Mansco of DeQuincy. He is also survived by two brothers, Paul (Judy) Covington of DeQueen, Ark., and Van (Judy) Covington of Brandon, Miss. He leaves three grandchildren, Ashley Ortego, Laura (Jared) Campbell and Richard Guinn, as well as two step grandchildren, Matt and Ken Mansco. He also leaves two great-grandchildren and two step great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death were his parents; and a daughter, Grace Guinn.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home. Oliver McGuire will officiate. Burial will follow at Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until service time.
The family would like to thank his caregivers at home, Mary Guillory, Bonnie Simmons and Tonda Reeves, and those caregivers at the Memory Care Center at The Verandah.
Memorial donations may be made to the National , 225 North Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in American Press on Aug. 6, 2019