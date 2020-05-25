Pearl, 88, passed away on May 23, 2020 at home surrounded by family. She was born on August 2, 1931 to Sylvan Aucoin of Palmetta, La and Edna Comeaux of Morgan City, La.

She retired from Columbian Chemicals Carbon Black Plant in Franklin, La after 18 1/2 years.

Pearl is survived by three sons, Bo Landerman; Anthony (Gina) Landerman; Jerry (Barbara) Landerman; one daughter, Lenora Landerman; special niece, Pamela (Buster) Johnson; six grandchildren, Shane (Brandi) Landerman; Mickey Landerman Jr.; Kristopher (Katie) Landerman; Michael (Kayla) Liby; Sabrina (Anthony) Bryd; and Samuel (Kathy) Esta; seven great- grandchildren, Sean; Kylie; Kainen; Caison; Shyann; Selena Landerman and Anthony Bryd Jr. sister, Leva McNabb and son-in-law; Albert McLeod; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Fred Landerman; parents; daughter, Barbara McLeod, three sisters, Noris McCloy; Nora Lee Badon, and Mary Hanks; two brothers, Dyrus Aucoin (died as an infant) and Randolph Aucoin.

Gathering of friends & family is Tuesday, May 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a Celebration of Life at 11:30 a.m. in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa.

The family would like to say a special thank you to the nurses from Heart of Hospice.

