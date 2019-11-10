|
Pearl Bushnell Andrepont was born on October 22, 1919 in Soileau, Louisiana, the tenth of twelve children, to Renee & Mary (Ballou) Bushnell.
In 1948, Pearl married Willie Andrepont, and they were blessed with one child, Mary Elizabeth Andrepont, now Hardy.
Pearl was strong in her Catholic faith and never missed Mass. She prayed her Rosary daily, sometimes multiple times a day, always in French. Among her many devotions, Pearl had a strong devotion to Our Lady of Perpetual Health. It was important to her to pass along her love and devotion to the Lord to her daughter. She loved to cook for her family and friends, never a small amount she could feed the neighbors too. Pearl always had an open door and loved to help others. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and loved hearing their little knocks on the door.
Pearl was a hard worker and never missed a day of work. Pearl went to be with the Lord on November 8, 2019, 17 days after celebrating her 100th birthday. She is proceeded in death by her parents, Rene & Mary Bushnell, her 11 brothers and sisters, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
She is survived by her daughter Mary Elizabeth Hardy and husband, Carl Hardy Sr. Their 3 children, Carl Hardy II and wife Joni Hardy, two children, Kenzie and Xavier Hardy, Marcus Dale Hardy and wife, Heather Hardy, one child, Sebastian Hardy, Matthew Hans Hardy and wife Brittany Hardy, all of Sulphur.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Sulphur. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM with a Rosary beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Mimosa Pines Cemetery located at 568 Belle Moyer Rd. Sulphur, LA 70665. Family to host repass at OLPS hall after burial service.
"But our commonwealth is in heaven, and from it we await a Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, who will change our lowly body to be like his glorious body, by the power which enables him even to subject all things to himself."
Philippians 3:20-21
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hixsonsulphurmemorial.com for the Andrepont family.
Published in American Press on Nov. 10, 2019