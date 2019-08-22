Home

Simple Traditions by Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
3448 Fifth Avenue
Lake Charles, LA 70607
337-429-5512
Pearl Leger
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Simple Traditions by Johnson Funeral Home
3448 Fifth Avenue
Lake Charles, LA
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Simple Traditions by Johnson Funeral Home
3448 Fifth Avenue
Lake Charles, LA
Pearl Louise Leger


1930 - 2019
Pearl Louise Leger Obituary
Pearl Louise Hursey Leger, 88, of Lake Charles, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, with her family at her side.
Pearl was a native and life-long resident of Lake Charles. She was a homemaker and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was very involved for forty plus years with her children's high school as a band booster for Washington Marion High School. It was often said if she were cut, she would bleed green and gold, the school colors.
Preceding Pearl in death were her parents, Levander and Mary Lezine Hursey; siblings, Mae Bell Harvey, Adeline Johnson, Levander Hursey Jr. and Andrew Hursey; beloved husband, Curley Joseph Leger; children, Vera Mae Leger Francis, Edward Joseph Leger, Thomas Leger and Martha Lager Jones; and one grandchild, Henry Jones II.
Those left to mourn her loss and cherish her memories are her children, Carol Ann Leger, Howard James Leger, Tilden Daniel Leger (Latisha), Anthony Leger and Catherine Leger, all of Lake Charles; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family of the heart.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Simple Traditions by Johnson Funeral Home with Deacon Levine officiating. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Simple Traditions by Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m.
Published in American Press on Aug. 22, 2019
