Pearlise Joseph Breaux, 88, died Friday, May 1, 2020, in his residence.

He was a native of Rayne and had been a resident of Sulphur since 1969. Pearlise was a retired U.S. Army Vietnam and Korean War veteran. He enjoyed working and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his children, Darlene Fontenot and husband William "Bill" Fontenot of Lake Charles, Dana Fontenot of Westlake, James Dale Breaux of Sulphur, and Darryl John Breaux and wife Melissa "Pudden" Breaux of Ragley; his siblings, Wallace Breaux and Robert Breaux, both of Crowley, Helen Guidry of Broussard, Barbara Domingue of Lafayette, and Linda Dupuis of Rayne; four grandchildren, Taylor Fontenot Sexton, Jordan Fontenot, Kennedy Chayse Fontenot, and Brennan Gage Fontenot; and two great-grandchildren, Kingston and Princeton Fontenot.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Alberta Breaux; his parents, Caliste and Eva Breaux; and his siblings, Lawrence Breaux, William Breaux, Warren Breaux, Gloria Lantier and Glenda Breaux.

A private Celebration of Pearlise's Life will be held by his family on Monday, May 4, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home led by Jody Barrilleaux, Celebrant. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines South Cemetery in Carlyss.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store