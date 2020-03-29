|
Peggy Anne Dailey, 74, of Lake Charles, La passed away on Friday March 27, 2020. Peggy was born July 29, 1945 to Oran Dailey and Velma Hoffpauir Dailey.
Peggy enjoyed reading, word search puzzles, playing bingo with her close friends, and listening to classic country music. Her family was her pride and joy and she loved spending time with each of them.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Sharon Dailey of Sulphur, La.; niece, Kelly Butler (Wally) of Sulphur, La.; three great nieces, Sky Loupe (Rafe) of Maurice, La., Katelyn Malone (Caleb) of Denham Springs, La., Mallory Butler of Sulphur, La.; and many cousins and friends.
Peggy is preceded in death by her parents, Oran Dailey and Velma Hoffpauir Dailey; one brother, Carroll R. Dailey.
Private graveside services will be held Monday, March 30, 2020 at Highland Memory Gardens. Rev. John Hoffpauir will officiate at the services.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Heart of Hospice and Resthaven Nursing Home for their compassionate care during this difficult time.
Published in American Press on Mar. 29, 2020