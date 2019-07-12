Home

Bailey Funeral Home
304 1ST ST N W P.O. Box 607
Springhill, LA 71075-2712
(318) 539-3555
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Haynesville United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Haynesville United Methodist Church
Resources
Peggy Goree Pemberton

Peggy Goree Pemberton Obituary
Peggy Goree Pemberton, 88, departed this life to Heaven July 9, 2019. She joyfully lived in Haynesville, La., her entire lifetime, and her final year in Lake Charles, La.
She is survived by her two sons, Phil and wife Candy, David and wife Tanya; grandchildren, Paige Pemberton, Blake and wife Amanda Pemberton, Ford and wife Sarah Pemberton, Brooke and husband Marc Kimball. Also, her nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Roger "Smiley" Pemberton; mother; father; and three sisters.
Special thanks to Heritage Nursing Center and Brookdale Senior Care Facility, Heart of Hospice, and each who cared for her.
Visitation will be at Haynesville United Methodist Church on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be in the Old Town Cemetery under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home of Haynesville, La.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Haynesville Beautification Committee, 1909 Main St., Haynesville, LA 71038, or the Haynesville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 505, Haynesville, LA 71038.
Published in American Press on July 12, 2019
