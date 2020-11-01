Peggy Joy Foster Trahan, 78, of Lake Charles entered into Heaven Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 from a local hospital following a brief illness.

Mrs. Trahan was a lifelong resident of Lake Charles. She was a graduate of Lake Charles High School where she proudly marched with the LCHS Kilties and has remained an active member of the 1959 reunion committee. She will be most remembered to countless families as the A.M. Barbe High School Attendance Office Secretary and Secretary to the Assistant Principal. She enjoyed outings with the girls, gardening, collecting years of her "favorite things", cooking all things but especially, specialty dishes, making holiday goodies and preparing for all holidays. She was a true lady, a lady of grace, always well put together with a kind generous heart, welcoming sweet smile, listening ear and positive comforting guidance. She was a picture-perfect example of a nurturing mom and a true friend. Ms. Peggy was also a "social butterfly" whose spirit brightened any room she entered. She was a vivacious member of many social organizations: numerous Pokeno groups, Bourré group and the Golden Girls. She will be most remembered for her overwhelming love of everything and everyone. Her influence will live on in the countless lives she touched.

Mrs. Trahan, affectionately known as, "Nonny", leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, Stuart Paul Trahan (Robin) and Jerald Charles Trahan (Sara), both of Lake Charles; one daughter, Melissa Trahan (Ryan Fountain) of Many; fifteen grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Fred L. Foster of Lake Charles; the Golden Girls and her beloved dog, Candy.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Lawrence Norris Trahan and her parents, Irvin Foster and Lucille Moss Foster.

Graveside services will be at 12 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Monsignor Jace Eskind will officiate. Visitation Saturday will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary service beginning at 6 p.m. at Lake City Baptist Church.

