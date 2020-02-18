|
|
Peggy Joyce Guidry was born on Feb. 25, 1928, in Lake Charles. She departed this life on Feb. 15, 2020, just ten days before what would have been her 92nd birthday, in the company of her loving family.
Peggy was a lifelong resident of Lake Charles. Her parents were Patrick Guidry of Lake Charles, and Laurence Bienvenue of Breaux Bridge. She was a graduate of LaGrange High School, Class of 1945. She attended Vincent's Business School and Sloan's Beauty School. After she completed her schooling, she went to work for Capitol Stores as a bookkeeper. She later worked for Gulf States Utilities as a bookkeeper as well.
Peggy married the love of her life, Caesar Eugene "Gene" Guidry on Feb. 7, 1947. She and Gene enjoyed many years of happiness together until his death on Dec. 17, 2011. They had two children, Debbie Guidry Vicknair, who was married to the late Charles Vicknair, and Darrell Gene Guidry, who is married to Cissy Guidry. They are all of Lake Charles.
Peggy is survived by her two children as well as her grandchildren, Charles "Vic" Vicknair (and his wife Marwa), Chad Vicknair (and his wife Rohini), Cody Vicknair, Darrell Gene Guidry Jr., and Louise Guidry. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Sidney Leila Vicknair and Charles Ray Vicknair II.
Together, Peggy and her late husband Gene had a series of successful businesses, beginning with Debbie's Children's Shoppe, Peggy's Hair Fashion (later named P.G. and Co.), and then Stage One-The Hair School, which they owned and operated from 1984 until Peggy retired in 2014.
Peggy was active in the Professional Women's Club and was also a member of the Pioneer Club. She was also a founding member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Parish.
Peggy was predeceased by her late husband, Gene; as well as her sister, Katherine Soldier; and her brothers, Patrick Guidry and Donald Guidry.
The family is grateful for the loving care and attention Peggy received from her caregivers, Ruthie Jones and Kim Moore, as well as from Heart of Hospice, Evangeline Home Health, and Dr. Arthur Primeaux.
A visitation at Johnson's Funeral Home will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a Scripture service at 5:30 p.m. Visitation will resume at Johnson's Funeral Home on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 9 a.m. until a funeral Mass that will take place at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Church at 11 a.m. that day.
In lieu of flowers and plants, the family asks that donations be made to Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 617 West Claude St., Lake Charles, LA 70605 in the memory of Peggy Guidry.
Published in American Press on Feb. 18, 2020