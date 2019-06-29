|
|
Peggy Lauren Daigle, 58, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in a local hospital.
She was a lifelong resident of Sulphur. Peggy enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her children, Wilson Daigle and Anna Daigle, both of Sulphur; her daughter-in-law, Brandi Chasson of Sulphur; two brothers; and her grandchildren, Nevaeh Chasson, Noah Lee Courville, and Brayden Courville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Placide Daigle; and two children, Josh Daigle and Billie Jean Taylor.
A Celebration of Peggy's Life will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 1, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home, led by Jody Barrilleaux, Celebrant. Burial will be in Farquhar Cemetery. Visitation is from 4-9 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Monday in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on June 29, 2019