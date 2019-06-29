Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Daigle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Lauren Daigle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy Lauren Daigle Obituary
Peggy Lauren Daigle, 58, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in a local hospital.
She was a lifelong resident of Sulphur. Peggy enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her children, Wilson Daigle and Anna Daigle, both of Sulphur; her daughter-in-law, Brandi Chasson of Sulphur; two brothers; and her grandchildren, Nevaeh Chasson, Noah Lee Courville, and Brayden Courville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Placide Daigle; and two children, Josh Daigle and Billie Jean Taylor.
A Celebration of Peggy's Life will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 1, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home, led by Jody Barrilleaux, Celebrant. Burial will be in Farquhar Cemetery. Visitation is from 4-9 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Monday in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now