|
|
Peggy Louise (Cutler) Behrens, 86, of Westlake, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Stonebridge Assisted Living. She was born to her late parents, Jess and Ella Cutler in Westlake on May 13, 1933. She loved to knit and crochet (including baptism gowns for her grandchildren), and bake lots of Christmas Cookies. Peggy enjoyed attracting hummingbirds to her feeders and the beauty of butterflies. She developed her music library and won ribbons at the county fair for her photography. She and her husband Joe won many ribbons with their Jack Russell Terrier, Austin Cowboy. Most of all, she loved the beach and collecting sea shells. She took great pride in her grandchildren and loved being a part of their lives.
She is survived by her children, Beth Claude and husband Robert of Key Largo, Fla., Suzanne Oldham and husband John of Lexington, Ky., Brenda Owens and husband Frank of Bristol, Tenn., Jacques Picou and wife Ann of Westlake; nine grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; along with one great-great grandchild.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Behrens; and her two half brothers, Preston and Harold Cutler.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. at St. John Bosco Catholic Church on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, with Father Mike Barras officiating. Visitation will be held at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake, on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. led by Deacon Fred Reed. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Thursday, from 8 a.m. until the procession to the church. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Beaumont.
Published in American Press on Aug. 6, 2019