Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
(337) 436-5507
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
8:00 AM
Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Bosco Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Behrens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Louise (Cutler) Behrens


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy Louise (Cutler) Behrens Obituary
Peggy Louise (Cutler) Behrens, 86, of Westlake, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Stonebridge Assisted Living. She was born to her late parents, Jess and Ella Cutler in Westlake on May 13, 1933. She loved to knit and crochet (including baptism gowns for her grandchildren), and bake lots of Christmas Cookies. Peggy enjoyed attracting hummingbirds to her feeders and the beauty of butterflies. She developed her music library and won ribbons at the county fair for her photography. She and her husband Joe won many ribbons with their Jack Russell Terrier, Austin Cowboy. Most of all, she loved the beach and collecting sea shells. She took great pride in her grandchildren and loved being a part of their lives.
She is survived by her children, Beth Claude and husband Robert of Key Largo, Fla., Suzanne Oldham and husband John of Lexington, Ky., Brenda Owens and husband Frank of Bristol, Tenn., Jacques Picou and wife Ann of Westlake; nine grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; along with one great-great grandchild.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Behrens; and her two half brothers, Preston and Harold Cutler.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. at St. John Bosco Catholic Church on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, with Father Mike Barras officiating. Visitation will be held at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake, on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. led by Deacon Fred Reed. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Thursday, from 8 a.m. until the procession to the church. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Beaumont.
Published in American Press on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now