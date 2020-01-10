|
|
Peggy Lynne Monk, 63, of DeRidder, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Lake Charles. Her funeral service will be Friday, Jan. 10, at 1 p.m. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Oberlin. Interment will be at Dry Creek Cemetery. Father Jacob Scott Conner will officiate.
Peggy is survived by two daughters, Amanda Ashlock of Magazine, Ark., and Chelsea Foreman and Mark of Dry Creek; seven grandchildren, Isabelle, Lillian, Mackenzie, Oliver, Pius, Dalton and Justiz; and two brothers, Johnny Mowrey of Houston, and Kenneth Mowrey and Yolanda of Houston.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Dorothy Mowrey.
Published in American Press on Jan. 10, 2020