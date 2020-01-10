Home

Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
Oberlin, LA
Peggy Lynne Monk


1956 - 2020
Peggy Lynne Monk Obituary
Peggy Lynne Monk, 63, of DeRidder, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Lake Charles. Her funeral service will be Friday, Jan. 10, at 1 p.m. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Oberlin. Interment will be at Dry Creek Cemetery. Father Jacob Scott Conner will officiate.
Peggy is survived by two daughters, Amanda Ashlock of Magazine, Ark., and Chelsea Foreman and Mark of Dry Creek; seven grandchildren, Isabelle, Lillian, Mackenzie, Oliver, Pius, Dalton and Justiz; and two brothers, Johnny Mowrey of Houston, and Kenneth Mowrey and Yolanda of Houston.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Dorothy Mowrey.
Published in American Press on Jan. 10, 2020
