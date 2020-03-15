|
|
Peggy Marie Guglielmo, 86, was taken in the arms of her Savior, to her heavenly home, March 8.
Peggy grew up in Lake Charles. She was all about family. Extended family vacations to Florida and Branson were taken over the years. Christmas was her favorite holiday and her family loved her special roast. Her great-grandchildren called her "big maw maw", and she had a special payroom for them. Her home was always open for a visit. During her 30 year marriage to Jules she owned an insurance and real estate agency in Westlake. She was also a real estate investor. Peggy was a hard worker, spunky, demure, feisty, vibrant, generous, and the most classy lady you could meet. Peggy and Jules traveled extensively during their 30 year life together. They traveled abroad, as well as in the U.S. They loved to take cruises. Peggy loved to go to the casino. She never spent much, but it was her "outing". Peggy will be missed by her family immensely. She was a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, mother-in law, sister, aunt, but also our best friend. Most of all, Peggy was a Christian, and knew she would spend eternity with her Savior.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh LeDoux Sr. and Lillie Gansner LeDoux; husband, Jules Gugliemo Sr.; brothers, Howard Hugh LeDoux (and Dottie), Ernest LeDoux; sister, Anna Faye Rozas; son-in-law, Richard Dodd; nephews and nieces.
Peggy Guglielmo leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Pat Pennisson Dodd, Susie Pennisson Ruth (Robert), and Janice Pennisson Burge (Larry); grandchildren, Tara Fuslier (Shawn), Tessa Stroderd (Patrick), Yvonne Masterson (Kris), Jillian Suarez (Anthony), Christopher Burge and Blake Dodd, and twelve great-grandchildren; brothers, Benny Ray "Pete" 'LeDoux (Mary Lou), Frank LeDoux Jr.; and sister, Milbretta Redler; and many nieces and nephews; and her loving companion, Lucky the dog.
A gathering of family and friends will take place on March 21, 2020, from 1 p.m. until time of service in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. A celebration of her life will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Anthony Suarez and Kris Masterson will officiate the celebration of her life. Her cremation has been entrusted to Lakeside Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank Drs. Lewis and Broussard and staff of Harbor Hospice for caring for our mom. We especially want to express our love and thanks to our sister, Jan, who was with our mother during her long journey with cancer.
In lieu of flowers, please give a donation to the to combat cancer.
Published in American Press on Mar. 15, 2020