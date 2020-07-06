Peggy Marie Gros Moreland passed away in the comfort of her home after a courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

Peggy was born June 4, 1936 in Sulphur, La to Alton and Lottie (McCullen) Gros. She lived in Sulphur, where she was a member of The First Baptist Church of Sulphur. Peggy was also Worthy Matron of the Love Chapter #209 of The Order of Eastern Star in 1975.

Some of her favorite times were travelling out West to Jackson Hole, Wy where she and her family spent time every summer for 30 years. However, she found most of her joy spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-children, nieces and nephews. She will be remembered for her sweet smile, gentle spirit, and her strength above all.

Peggy is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Kenneth L. Moreland; her children, Darlene (Reagan) Manuel, Kenneth (Mary) Moreland, II; niece, Patti Ann Ellender Arlan; nephew, Ray Ellender; grandchildren, Lindsey (Steve) Wisner, Lauren Marie Manuel; great-grandchildren, Lottie and Lincoln Wisner.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister and brother-in-law, JoAnn and R. D. Ellender, and her grandson, Blake Louis Manuel.

Her funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home of Sulphur. Burial will follow at Mimosa Pines South in Carlyss. Visitation will be 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday in the funeral home and resume at 8 a.m. Tuesday until time of service.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Heart of Hospice, Ms. Kim Francis, and the family of Jasmine Shillow.

