Peggy Muriel Paul, 86, passed away peacefully in a Baytown hospital on April 13, 2019. She was born in New Orleans, La., on Feb. 20, 1933.

Peggy graduated from St. Charles Academy in 1951. After receiving her degree from McNeese State University, she began her teaching career at T.S. Cooley Elementary in 1956. She enjoyed teaching first grade for 30 years before retiring in 1986.

After retiring, Peggy enjoyed watching television and visiting with friends. She loved the special times spent with her Wednesday Lunch Bunch. She was a member of St. Margaret's Catholic Church as well as a member of the Catholic Daughters.

Loved ones who have preceeded her in death include her father, Hugh Herbert Paul; her mother, Edna Louise Paul; her sister, Dorothy Jean Kirkpatrick; her brother-in-law, E.G. Kirkpatrick; and her brother, Hugh Herbert Paul Jr.

She leaves behind many loved ones to cherish her memory, including sister-in-law, Lillian Paul; niece, Kathy Powell (and husband Alvin); nephew, Terry Trichell (and wife Vanessa); nephew, Travis Trichell (and wife Cindy); niece, Sandra Robberson; niece, Melissa Dommert (and husband Richard); and nephew, Hugh Paul.

Numerous great-nieces and nephews also cherishing her memory include Amanda Powell, Hannah Powell, Amy Hagan, Kyle Jones, Jeremiah Trichell, Charles Hauptman, Rhonda Richardson, Russell Richardson, Jamie Dunklin, Jordan Robberson, Savannah Tantillo, Larissa Ansel, Jade Whitten, Dalen Paul, Devin Paul, Madeline Paul and Hayden Paul.

Peggy has been reunited with a host of family and friends that have already passed on to Heaven. Special cousins. Those left to cherish her memory are Mary Eileen LeBlanc and Barbara Weigand, who held a special place in her heart, and lifelong friends, Dot Akins and Collette Manuel, Elsie Jackson, who will always treasure their many years of friendship with Peggy.

The family would like to show their appreciation to the staff of Home Instead (especially Margaret and Leah), Harbor Hospice and caregivers Rosa DelosSantos and Gwen Williams for the loving care that they provided to Peggy.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's research.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from the hours of 10 a.m. until leaving to the church at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles with a Rosary to be prayed at noon. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Margaret's Catholic Church on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at St. John Cemetery in New Orleans, La. Published in American Press on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary