Penny Evans Fontenot, 52, of Lake Charles, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in a Lafayette hospital following a brief illness.
Mrs. Fontenot was a native of Norman, Okla., and lived most of her life in Lake Charles. She was a 1984 graduate of Barbe High School and studied at McNeese State University. Mrs. Fontenot worked thirty successful years in the restaurant industry. Formerly as co-owner of Dave's Oyster House and Nina P's Café and the past three years working alongside her brother at Luna Bar and Grill. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and spoiling her grandchildren. Mrs. Fontenot will be remembered for her kindness, her ability to be a friend to anyone, only see the best in everyone and her love and devotion to her family. She loved her life and she lived it.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of twenty-eight years, Michael Wayne Fontenot of Lake Charles; three children, Devin Michael Fontenot and wife Jessica of Moss Bluff, Darbi Michelle Fontenot and fiancé Nick Delgado of Lake Charles, and Derek Michael Fontenot of Lake Charles; three grandchildren, Warner Timothy Fontenot, Owen James Fontenot and Leo Wayne Delgado; mother, Rose Evans Gillert of Lake Charles; brother, David Evans and wife Nanette of Lake Charles; sister, Paulina Siebarth and husband Judd of Lake Charles; many nieces and nephews and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Timothy David Evans Sr.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Deacon Brian Kirk will officiate. Interment will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation Sunday will be from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a rosary beginning at 6:30 p.m. Visitation Monday will be from 8 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Oct. 5, 2019