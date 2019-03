KINDER - Penny Bergeron, 50, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of Eunice and a resident of Kinder. She was a beautician for many years. Penny was a member of St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Women's Acts retreat, and a weekly Rosary Group. She enjoyed arts and crafts and arranging flowers. Penny was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a fighter and loved by many.

She is survived by her husband of more than 30 years, Mitch Bergeron; parents, Lacy and Linda Slocum of Eunice; two children, Tiffney Bergeron of Kinder and Caleb Mitchell and wife Stormy of China, Texas; two siblings, Brandy Slocum Fontenot and husband Bryan of Mamou, Ellis Slocum and wife Heather of Eunice; and four grandchildren, Silas, Hunter, Hayden and Kulyn.

She was preceded in death by her sister, LaDean Slocum.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church. Father Keith Pellerin will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery in Eunice. Visitation will be from 4-9 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Reed Funeral Home of Kinder. A vigil service will be at 6 p.m. Sunday, and a rosary will follow. Visitation will continue at 8 a.m. Monday until time of service.