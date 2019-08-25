Home

Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Percilla Vasseur
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA
Percilla (Crews) Vasseur


1952 - 2019
Percilla (Crews) Vasseur Obituary
"She fought the good fight, she finished the race, she kept the faith"
Percilla Ann Crews Vasseur, 67, of Lake Charles entered the joy of Heaven, carried by angels into the arms of Jesus.
Mrs. Vasseur was born and raised in Patterson, La., where she was a graduate of Patterson High School. She lived 20 years in Texas, where she worked in banking and Mortgage Finance. She lived out the remainder of her life in Lake Charles working alongside her husband as an Administrative Assistant at Vasseur Real Estate and Property Management. She was a lady of family and faith, devoting her life and her love to both. She was a member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church and music department. Mrs. Vasseur will be most remembered for her sweet spirit and selfless nature.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 49 years, Floyd W. Vasseur of Lake Charles; one daughter, Andrea Bryant and husband Chad of Lake Charles; brother, Lester Lee Crews Jr. and wife Faye of Patterson; grandson, Bradley Bryant of Lake Charles; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; and great-granddog, Springer.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Sylvia Vinning Stansbury; father who raised her, Lawrence Stansbury Sr.; and father, Lester Lee Crews.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Gary Evers will officiate. Interment will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. Monday. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service Tuesday in the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center at mdanderson.org.
Published in American Press on Aug. 25, 2019
