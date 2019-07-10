Graveside service for Percy Joseph Adams, 69, of Many, La., will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Leesville, La.

Percy Joseph Adams was born on Friday, July 22, 1949, in Gueydan, La. He passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at his residence in Many, La. He was preceded in death by his parents, Adam Adams and Mable Joyce (Authemont) Adams.

He is survived by his wife, Dean Adams of Many, La.; sons, Brett Adams and wife Heather of League City, Texas, Trent Adams and wife Shelby of LaPorte, Texas, and Jason Adams of Sulphur, La.; brothers, Lemuel Adams of Eunice, La., Larry Adams of Kaplan, La., and Harry Adams and wife Cindy of Lafayette, La.; grandchildren, Laken Adams, Hunter Adams, Damon Adams, Gavin Adams, Annabelle Adams and Waylon Adams; along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

He was a proud Marine Corps Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a life member of the VFW, American Legion and DAV. He loved to play cards, the Dallas Cowboys and LSU Tigers. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his kids, grandchildren and family. Published in American Press on July 10, 2019