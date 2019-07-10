Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warren Meadows Funeral Home
355 S Capitol St
Many, LA 71449
318-256-3471
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery
Leesville, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Percy Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Percy Joseph Adams


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Percy Joseph Adams Obituary
Graveside service for Percy Joseph Adams, 69, of Many, La., will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Leesville, La.
Percy Joseph Adams was born on Friday, July 22, 1949, in Gueydan, La. He passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at his residence in Many, La. He was preceded in death by his parents, Adam Adams and Mable Joyce (Authemont) Adams.
He is survived by his wife, Dean Adams of Many, La.; sons, Brett Adams and wife Heather of League City, Texas, Trent Adams and wife Shelby of LaPorte, Texas, and Jason Adams of Sulphur, La.; brothers, Lemuel Adams of Eunice, La., Larry Adams of Kaplan, La., and Harry Adams and wife Cindy of Lafayette, La.; grandchildren, Laken Adams, Hunter Adams, Damon Adams, Gavin Adams, Annabelle Adams and Waylon Adams; along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
He was a proud Marine Corps Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a life member of the VFW, American Legion and DAV. He loved to play cards, the Dallas Cowboys and LSU Tigers. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his kids, grandchildren and family.
Published in American Press on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now