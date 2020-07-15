1/1
Percy Joseph Sonnier
1935 - 2020
Percy Joseph Sonnier, 84, of Sulphur, La., passed away on July 10, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Percy was born on Sept. 15, 1935, in Rayne, La., to Lemus and Eunice Sonnier. He loved fishing, wood working, and being around friends and family, especially his loving neighbors. He proudly served our country in U.S. Air Force and retired from PPG after 30 years of service. Percy was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Lake Charles where he dearly loved his church family.
Those left to cherish his memory are his two children, Mark Bertrand and wife Denise of Iowa, La., and Lorrie Chonko and husband Randy of Moss Bluff, La.; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Jo-El Sonnier and wife Bobbye of Westlake, La.; loving neighbors and church family; and extended loving family, Ann and Lonnie Coats.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother-in-law, Terry Maddox.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mimosa Pines North in Sulphur. Pastor Wayne Dartez will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday, 9 a.m. until time of service at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.

Published in American Press on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home
JUL
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
