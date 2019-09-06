|
|
Percy Morehead was born Aug. 7, 1936, to the late Alsay Morehead and Eva (Botley) Morehead of Kinder, La. He was baptized at an early age. Percy then met and married his wife Joyce Marie Ballou. To this union six children were born. Wade Morehead (Felicia), Elva Jay Walker (James), Donnie Ray Morehead (Shirlene), Rodney Morehead (Lorraine), Jessie Morehead and Jessica Holden (Jerry). They had 15 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews, relatives, and friends. He leaves to mourn one brother L. J. Morehead of Houston and one sister Betty Jean Eaglin of Lake Charles. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, five brothers and one grandson.
Funeral service will be Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Reed Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Botley Cemetery in Kinder, La. Visitation will begin at Reed Funeral Home of Kinder Friday, Sept. 7, 2019, from 9 a.m. until time of the service.
Published in American Press on Sept. 6, 2019