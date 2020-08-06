1/1
Percy Thomas
1948 - 2020
On Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, Percy Thomas passed from this life to enter into eternal rest with his guardian angel by his side. Percy was born on March 22, 1948, to his parents Percy and Ezola Thomas. Percy loved to make people laugh if you were in his company you were laughing. He lived for his family. His memory will forever live in the hearts of his loving wife Gail and three kids Karen, Karl and Percy III. Percy was a lifelong member of Immaculate Heart of Mary where he was a member of The Knights of Peter Clever #141 and The Holy Name Society.
Percy is survived by his loving wife and soulmate of 51 years, Gail; daughter, Karen (Bruce) Hardy; two sons, Karl (Tara) Thomas and Percy Thomas III, all of Lake Charles; three stepchildren, Bruce and Brittney Hardy, and Jalean Davis; four sisters, Janice Thomas, Patricia Brasfield, Brenda (Amos) Collins, all of Lake Charles, Linda (Greg) Massington; one brother, Robert Thomas of Denver, Colo.; three grandchildren, Jules and Jaren Hardy and Tatayana Thomas; three step-grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Susie (Horace) Rideau, Bonnie (Steve) Hawley, Alice (Michael) Joseph; brothers-in-law, Larry (Vendoria) Perodin and Charles Gordon.
Percy was preceded in death by his parents, Percy and Ezola Thomas; and sister, Rose Gordon.
The family would like to express thanks to the wonderful staff at Oschner St. Patrick's Hospital, especially Nurses on Unit 51 and the Nurses in CCU in Area 24. A special thanks to Dr. Luke Williams, Dr. Abu Shamat, Dr. H, and Michelle Nguyen for their wonderful care of Percy Thomas a loving husband and father.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Father Wayne LeBleu will officiate. His viewing will be in Fondel Memorial Chapel from 9 a.m to 10 a.m. with a rosary being said at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Fondel Memorial Chapel.
In compliance with the current state COVID-19 order, the family respectfully requests all attendants to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

Published in American Press on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Fondel Memorial Chapel
AUG
7
Rosary
10:00 AM
Fondel Memorial Chapel
AUG
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Funeral services provided by
Fondel Memorial Chapel
832 N Lyons St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 433-1707
