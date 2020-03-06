Home

Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Perry Bullard
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
Moss Bluff, LA
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Prien Memorial Park

Perry Bullard


1941 - 2020
Perry Bullard Obituary
Perry Tucker Bullard, 78, of Moss Bluff, La., died at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in a local hospital.
Mr. Bullard was born Aug. 8, 1941, in Gilmer, Texas, where he was a 1959 graduate of Gilmer High School. He received his Bachelor's degree in Math from East Texas University. Mr. Bullard served his country in the U.S. Air Force, where he began his 38 year career as an Air Traffic Controller. He lived in Austin, Texas, for 10 years before moving to Moss Bluff in 1977. He retired in 2003 from the Lake Charles Regional Airport. Mr. Bullard was an avid fisherman and enjoyed quail hunting and raising his bird dogs.
Mr. Bullard is survived by his wife of 48 years, Anne Mitternight Bullard of Moss Bluff; son, Tony Bullard and wife Jennifer of Houston, Texas; daughter, Sarah Bullard Vidrine of Seattle, Wash.; step-grandchildren, Fionna and Logan Markey; and sister, Linda Bullard Roberts and husband Richard of Brownville, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Perry Thomas Bullard and Elna Tucker Bullard; and son-in-law, Paul Vidrine.
His graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Prien Memorial Park. A gathering of family members and friends will be at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Published in American Press on Mar. 6, 2020
