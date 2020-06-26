Philip Gregg Williams Jr
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Philip Gregg Williams Jr., 79, passed away June 24, 2020, surrounded by his family.
He loved gardening, hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren and family. From 1970-1980 he was the owner of Special Oil Field Services and Lafitte Marine Service.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jane Williams of Lake Charles; son, Philip Gregg Williams III of Lake Charles; daughter, Kellee Louviere and husband Mark of Carlyss; grandchildren, Kristin Louviere and Ryan Louviere.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Philip Gregg and Ella Williams Sr.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 1 p.m. until time of service at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Service
03:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved