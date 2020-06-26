Philip Gregg Williams Jr., 79, passed away June 24, 2020, surrounded by his family.

He loved gardening, hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren and family. From 1970-1980 he was the owner of Special Oil Field Services and Lafitte Marine Service.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jane Williams of Lake Charles; son, Philip Gregg Williams III of Lake Charles; daughter, Kellee Louviere and husband Mark of Carlyss; grandchildren, Kristin Louviere and Ryan Louviere.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Philip Gregg and Ella Williams Sr.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 1 p.m. until time of service at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.

