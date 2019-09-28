|
|
Philip James Huber passed away suddenly Sept. 23, 2019, at the young age of 48.
Philip was born Oct. 15, 1970, in Lake Charles, La., to Sam and Ramona Huber. He was the 10th of 11 children. He was a graduate of LCHS and McNeese State University (Physics degree). For the past 22 years, Philip has been employed by ERA Helicopters. He will be remembered as a kind and gentle person, a quiet and unassuming brother to his siblings. He was loved by all who knew him.
He is survived by nine brothers and sisters,- Mike Huber (Mary Beth), Larry Huber (Cathy), Gail Hinton (Arnold), David Huber (Gigi), Chuck Huber (Elaine), Hollie George (Steve), Natalie Boullion (Cecil), Todd Huber (Vickie), and Paul Huber (Christina); two step-sisters, Kitty Bruns (Richard), Donna Tanner (David); sister-in-law, Glenda Huber; step sister-in-law, Annette Bagley; and step brother-in-law, Johnny Fontenot. He also served as a fun-loving "uncle" to numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Sam Huber; his mother, Ramona Huber; his brother, Mark Huber; his step-mother, Sue Huber; his step-brother, Ricky Bagley; and step-sister Twilla Blanchette-Fontenot.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to his ERA Helicopter family for their support during this difficult time.
His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Sunday. A private family burial service will be held at Consolata Cemetery at a later date.
Published in American Press on Sept. 28, 2019