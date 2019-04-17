Home

Phillip Edward Miller Obituary
Phillip Edward Miller, 84, passed away April 16, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Welsh, La., and lived in Topsy. He was a member of St. Pius Catholic Church. He was a retired farmer and a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Hebert Miller of Topsy; sons, Derrell Miller and wife Rhonda of Kinder, Richard Miller and wife Charlene of Topsy, Steve Miller and wife Holly of Ragley, and Jeff Miller of Denham Springs; sisters, Lucy Forman of Iowa, La., Agnes Bertrand of Westlake; 10 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 17, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. and resume at 8 a.m. until time of service at Hixson Moss Bluff. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Pius Catholic Church. Father Jeffrey Starkovich will officiate. Burial will follow at Consolata Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Apr. 17, 2019
