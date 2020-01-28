|
|
Phyllis Cecile Bryant Coker, 83, of Moss Bluff, went to be with her beloved Savior and Lord on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in a local hospital.
Phyllis was born in Mangham, La., and had lived in the Moss Bluff community for 40 years where she was a member of Moss Bluff Bible Church. She spent the majority of her life as a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. Phyllis loved her Lord and was a silent prayer warrior on a daily basis praying by name for her children and their families. If you needed, she gave, if you hurt, she consoled, if you failed she showed compassion. She loved God's beauty in flowers and birds. She loved the colors pink and lavender. Her main enjoyment was that of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and recently the greats greats. She loved getting pictures, videos, and messages via phone. She was a behind the scenes kind of servant often filling a need and praying you through challenges with only God knowing. Her cooking, especially her gumbo was cherished by family and friends. Her welcoming open door will be sorely missed.
Leaving behind to cherish her memories and legacy are daughters, Pamela Mercer (John) of Moss Bluff, Cindy LeBlanc (Bryan) of Branson, Mo., and Beth Salmons (John) of Magnolia, Texas; siblings, Nina Striker (Ted) of Houston, Texas, Charles F. Bryant (Kathy) of Gun Barrel City, Texas, Linda Derrick (the late Calvin) of Moss Bluff, Jim Bryant (Gayle) of Clifton, Texas; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and multiple nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her best friend, Carol Hollier and her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jay Forrest "Pinkey" Coker; son, Forrest Cecil Coker; and her parents, Agnes and James Bryant.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020m at Moss Bluff Bible Church. The Rev. Daniel McCabe and the Rev. Jeremy Smith will officiate. Burial will follow in Old Ritchie Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home in Moss Bluff. Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service.
The family would like to express their sincere thank you to the Memorial 8 tower staff, Drs. Ben Thompson, III and Dr. Stewart Greathouse.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to St. Jude's Hospital or Camp Pearl Ministries in Reeves, La.
Published in American Press on Jan. 28, 2020