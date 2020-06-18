Phyllis Kay Sollay, 61, of Lake Charles, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, in the loving company of her family and friends.

Phyllis was born on Oct. 1, 1958, in Alexandria, La., and lived in Lake Charles, La., since 1982. She was a graduate of South Beauregard High School and continued her education at Delta Business School where she graduated with honors receiving an accounting degree. Phyllis was an accomplished musician with a beautiful alto voice and was a wonderful pianist. She had an amazing ear for music and lent rich harmony to any group she sang with. She attended Trinity Baptist Church where she sang in the choir, the praise team, and sang solos. She then attended Vineyard Moss Bluff and served on the board of elders, ministry team, and worship team.

She loved caring and cooking for her family and friends. Long talks with her were simply the best. She loved studying her Bible and praying for anyone - you could tell she knew Jesus like a close friend by the way she prayed. She also enjoyed taking trips to Colorado where she would take pictures of the mountains, snow and colorful aspen trees.

Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband and best friend, Scott Carey Sollay; a son, Winston (Pookie) Sollay of Colorado; a daughter, Naomi (Phoofie) Sollay of Lake Charles, La.; a sister, Wanda Reynaud Stout (Taylor) of Missouri; ten nieces and nephews; sixteen great nieces and nephews; and three great-great nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her beloved grand-dog, Dana.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lorena and the Rev. Coiedia Reynaud and her brother, Wayne Keith Reynaud.

If you've ever taken a picture of the mountains, you'll know that pictures don't do the mountains justice. In the same way, words on a page will never do justice to the beautiful fun-loving life of Phyllis Kay Sollay.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting charitable contributions be made in Phyllis' name to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, or The Memorial Hospital Cancer Fund in Lake Charles, La.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Tim Nicholas will officiate. Visitation will begin on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

