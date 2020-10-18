1/1
Phyllis Lorraine Scott
1943 - 2020
Phyllis Lorraine Scott, 77, of Lake Charles, La. entered eternity with her Heavenly Father on Oct. 8, 2020. Born in Osawatomie, Kan. in 1943, she was the eldest daughter of Jack and Lorraine Fields.
Phyllis attended Osawatomie High School and graduated in 1961. After high school, she completed her Nursing degree at General Hospital Nursing School in Kansas City, Mo. She worked as an RN in Pediatrics, the Operating Room and in various nursing homes. She later moved to San Antonio where she met and married her beloved, John Scott. Shortly after they were married, John was sent to Vietnam and Phyllis lived in Pennsylvania until he returned and completed his nursing and anesthesia education. Phyllis and John eventually settled in Lake Charles, La. and raised their four daughters there.
After the birth of her children, Phyllis became a full-time wife and mother. In addition to having a full-time job at home, Phyllis was active in her church and in numerous other organizations, including Mother of Twins, United Methodist Women, Intercessors for Louisiana, Open Door Women's Prison & Re-entry Initiative, serving as Past President and a member of Sulphur Women's Aglow, One Touch Ministries, Friend Ships Ministries of Lake Charles, Alpha leader for Prison Ministry, and as a volunteer with the Prison Chaplain. Phyllis provided a loving home for her children and grandchildren and offered a kind word and a genuine smile to everyone she encountered.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her mother and father, Jack and Lorraine Fields. She is survived by her devoted husband of 53 years, John Scott, of Lake Charles, La.; her brother Phillip Fields (Linda) of Oregon City, Ore.; her sister, Jacqueline Leach (Larry) of Osawatomie, Kan. and her loving daughters, Krista Joll (Scott) of Rostraver Township, Pa.; Lydia Bouck (Erin) of Flower Mound, Texas; Linda McMillan (Colby) of Lantana, Texas and Karey Lehnert (Richard) of Carrabelle, Fla. and her eight adoring grandchildren (John Scott "Scotty" and Ashley Joll, Ella and Cameron Bouck, Taylor and Cayman McMillan and Richard and John Wesley Lehnert).
Phyllis had a great zest for life, a strong foundation of faith and a deep love of visiting her children and grandchildren, and their families, at their homes and various vacation destinations. She had a smile that lit up a room and a laugh that was contagious. She also enjoyed mission work, traveling to Russia, Guatemala, Mexico and Israel. She especially treasured her many trips to Israel and was eager to share stories of her trips with friends and family. If she was not traveling, you could find her at Shabbat nearly every Friday night.
A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be given to Church of the King in Lake Charles. In these difficult times, most of all Phyllis would want others to donate their time and friendship to those in need as she often did joyfully.

Published in American Press on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 17, 2020
We hold your family close in our heart and prayers.
Patrick & Sandra Walkin
Patrick Walkin
Friend
October 16, 2020
Phyllis, thank you for your spiritual wisdom and constant prayers. I knew you when I was a young girl and then reconnected with you at COTK. I only wish I had more time with you.
Love You and please pray for us until we meet again.
Kristi Cart Fontenot
Kristi Cart Fontenot
Friend
October 16, 2020
Ken and Julia Anderson
Friend
October 16, 2020
My prayers are with your family. I grew up on Westmoreland and knew your family that way, but in recent years kept up with Ms Phyllis when she would swim at the OLQH Life Center. I live on Jefferson now and think of y’all when I pass. I’m terribly sorry for the sudden loss. Please know that she will be missed at the pool and kept in our prayers.
Erica Massey Radde
