JENNINGS - Funeral services for Mrs. Phyllis Savoie Pinch, 68, of Roanoke, formerly of Creole, will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church with the Rev. Charles McMillin officiating. Burial will follow in Lopez Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.
Visitation for Mrs. Pinch will begin on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at 3 p.m. and close at 9 p.m., with a rosary at 6 p.m. It will resume on Friday at 8 a.m. and continue until 12:30.
Phyllis was born in Creole, La. on August 9, 1951 to James R. "Sono" and Hazel Richard Savoie. She passed away on Monday, Dec. 29, 2019 after a brief illness surrounded by her loved ones. Phyllis attended South Cameron High School where she was very active in basketball, softball, and track. In fact, Phyllis held the state record in shotput and discus until her record was broken in the 90's. She was Homecoming Queen her senior year and was selected as a class favorite. After her high school graduation Phyllis attended McNeese State University where she received a Bachelor degree in Secondary Education in 1974. She taught for several years before leaving when Jami and Aaron were young. She resumed teaching at Cameron Elementary School but later moved back to South Cameron High School until her retirement in 2006. Phyllis was a strict disciplinarian and an excellent teacher. She loved teaching and she loved her students. Many of her former students will tell you she made a tremendous impact on their lives and they still love her today.
Phyllis and her late husband Pat were active in the International and Texas Brangus Associations traveling to cattle shows all over the United States. Neither Pat nor Phyllis ever met a stranger and so their friends numbered many from all across the country.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her daughter, Jami Leigh Pinch; son, Aaron Paul Pinch and his wife Ashley; a sister, Anne S. Roberts and her husband Robin; two brothers, Michael Savoie and his wife Claudia and Robert "Bob" Savoie and his wife Sue; four grandchildren, Harper, Dax and Maggie Pinch and Reid Russel; numerous nieces and nephews, and many close friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick "Pat" W. Pinch; her parents, Sheriff James R. "Sono" and Hazel Richard Savoie; and her niece, Sarah Henry and her great-nephew, John Thomas Savoie.
Carrying Phyllis to her place of rest will be Jacob Wilkerson, Corey Kelley, Devon Theriot, Pat Scott, Raymond Hicks, Myron Saathoff, Paul Watson and Martin Trahan.
Memorial tributes may be sent to the Pat and Phyllis Pinch Memorial Scholarship Fund, 977 County Road 448, Hondo, TX 78861.
Published in American Press on Jan. 2, 2020