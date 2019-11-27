|
|
Phyllis Thayer Rogers, age 83, died Nov. 20, 2019, at Liberty Heights Skilled Nursing in Colorado Springs, Colo.
She was born on Jan. 23, 1936, in Akron, Ohio.
Phyllis was a homemaker and retired realtor. She was a past President of the Lake Charles, Louisiana Board of Realtors. She was a member of Sunrise United Methodist Church, Chi Omega Fraternity, and Junior League Sustainer.
Phyllis loved her family, reading, bridge and walking.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Joseph Rogers; and son, Captain Glenn J. "Skip" Rogers Jr.
She is survived by her daughters, Julie Rogers Bell and Carol Rogers Breglio; her grandsons, William Jack Bell Jr., Dylan Breglio and Tony Breglio; and her great-grandsons, Marshall Bell and Sylas Bell.
Services were held Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Phyllis' memory may be made to The Pikes Peak Hospice Foundation or The .
Arrangements by The Springs Funeral Services-North, tsfs.co.
Published in American Press on Nov. 27, 2019