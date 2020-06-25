Phyllis Williams Clayton
1968 - 2020
Phyllis Williams Clayton, 51, of Lake Charles, La., peacefully departed this life in her home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, surrounded by family. Phyllis was born on July 29, 1968, in Lake Charles, La., to Melvin and Ira Mae Williams. Phyllis graduated from Washington Marion Magnet High School in 1986, and later attended the University of Alaska Anchorage where she received a degree in Sociology. Phyllis attended McNeese State University, earning her Bachelor's degree in Sociology. Phyllis was employed at Memorial Hospital and later became an accomplished educator at Sacred Heart Elementary. She was a dedicated member of The Living Word Christian Center where she worshiped God. Cherishing her memories are her husband, Wilson J. Clayton III; her four children, Carlos (Asha) Clayton, Darius Clayton, Kailonee Clayton and Jireh Clayton; stepson, Wilson D. Clayton IIII; her brother, Marvin (Judy) Williams; stepbrother, Willie (Samantha) Griffin Jr.; her grandchildren, Jalayah Clayton, Cilan Clayton, Austin Clayton, Uriah Clayton and Ava Clayton; and a host of nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, godchildren, family and friends. Phyllis was preceded in death by her father, Melvin Williams; mother, Ira Mae Griffin; and stepfather, Willie Griffin Sr. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Living Word Christian Center. Funeral service begins at 11 a.m. Friends and family are asked to wear mask, social distancing protocols will be implemented.

Published in American Press on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Living Word Christian Center
JUN
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
James Funeral Home Inc
1724 Opelousas St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-4173
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 24, 2020
My God comfort you and your family. Phyllis was a sweet person and always had a Good God-fearing spirit upon her.
Tyria Guillory
Classmate
