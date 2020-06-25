Phyllis Williams Clayton, 51, of Lake Charles, La., peacefully departed this life in her home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, surrounded by family. Phyllis was born on July 29, 1968, in Lake Charles, La., to Melvin and Ira Mae Williams. Phyllis graduated from Washington Marion Magnet High School in 1986, and later attended the University of Alaska Anchorage where she received a degree in Sociology. Phyllis attended McNeese State University, earning her Bachelor's degree in Sociology. Phyllis was employed at Memorial Hospital and later became an accomplished educator at Sacred Heart Elementary. She was a dedicated member of The Living Word Christian Center where she worshiped God. Cherishing her memories are her husband, Wilson J. Clayton III; her four children, Carlos (Asha) Clayton, Darius Clayton, Kailonee Clayton and Jireh Clayton; stepson, Wilson D. Clayton IIII; her brother, Marvin (Judy) Williams; stepbrother, Willie (Samantha) Griffin Jr.; her grandchildren, Jalayah Clayton, Cilan Clayton, Austin Clayton, Uriah Clayton and Ava Clayton; and a host of nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, godchildren, family and friends. Phyllis was preceded in death by her father, Melvin Williams; mother, Ira Mae Griffin; and stepfather, Willie Griffin Sr. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Living Word Christian Center. Funeral service begins at 11 a.m. Friends and family are asked to wear mask, social distancing protocols will be implemented.

