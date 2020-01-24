|
|
Preston Donald "PT" Thomas was born on Oct. 5, 1952, in Lake Charles, La. His journey in life took him as a young child to First Ward Colored School, as a teen to W. O. Boston High School and into manhood when he enlisted into the U.S. Army where he served as Private First Class for three years. During his service, he was stationed in Sol, Korea, and received training and became proficient in auto mechanics. In 1977 Preston married Catherine Dixon and their union was blessed with three beautiful daughters. They lived in Houston, Texas, 20+ years. After their children were grown and on their own, Preston and Catherine returned home to Lake Charles. Preston was employed as a mechanic at local businesses and was also able to find time for one of his favorite things – going fishing.
Preston was passionate about providing for his family, especially cooking for them and others. He also never met a stranger. His greatest joy came when he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and became a member of New Covenant Faith Baptist Church. There he tithed regularly and willingly served in response to the needs of the church. He served on the Security Team, maintained and drove the golf cart transporting members and others from their car to the church entrance, served as one of the "cooks" and prepared many a meal for a variety of occasions. No matter the time or the task, he responded positively when called upon. He did his best to fulfill any requests for assistance. He loved the Lord and the members of his church family as much as he loved his wife and daughters. Whenever called upon, he would stop what he was doing and respond to their needs. He believed in putting God and the needs of people first.
Preston Donald Thomas, the husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend is survived by Catherine (Dixon) Thomas, his wife of 42 years; three daughters, Demi (Shawn) Welling of Houston, Texas, Umeih Thomas of Lake Charles, La., and Deana Thomas of Tallahassee, Fla.; two brothers, David Joseph Thomas of Lake Charles, La., and Dennis Joseph Thomas (Medonia) of Baton Rouge, La.; three sisters, Verlis (E. J.) Johnson of Beaumont, Texas, Kim (Thomas) Miller of Beaumont, Texas, and Sandra Moton of Las Vegas, Nev.; five grandchildren, Tayler Dixon Welling, Ann Welling, Connor Thomas, Jaxon Thomas and Victoria Thomas; two great-grandchildren, Oliver and Laila Elmer; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many wonderful friends.
His funeral will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at New Covenant Faith Baptist Church. Pastor Jimmy R. Stevens will officiate. Visitation will be Saturday 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at the church under the direction of Stevens' Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to his favorite charity - Bethesda House. Checks may be made payable to Bethesda House, 2233 12th St., Lake Charles, LA 70601.
Published in American Press on Jan. 24, 2020