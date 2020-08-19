1/1
QL Guillory
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share QL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
QL Guillory, 87, of DeRidder, La., passed from this life on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Rapides hospital in Alexandria, La. QL, the son of Ourelie and Pearl (Gautreaux) Guillory, was born on March 3, 1933, in Vidrine, La.
Visitation will begin Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Dry Creek Baptist Church, Dry Creek, La. Visitation will begin Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at noon until funeral service begins at 2 p.m. at Dry Creek Baptist Church, Dry Creek, La., with the Rev. John Gray and Pastor Charlie Bailey of Dry Creek Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow at Hopewell Cemetery, DeRidder, La.
QL retired from Boise Southern after working as an Instrument Technician for 22 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, woodworking, and coaching softball.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorthy Guillory; parents, Ourelie and Pearl (Gautreaux) Guillory; brothers Floyd and Herman Guillory; daughter, Lisa Isbell; and grandson, Derick Brown.
Family left to cherish his memory are his wife, Helen Stuckey Guillory of DeRidder; daughters, Denise Bailey and husband Merrell of DeRidder, Janie Brown and husband Bobby of Toledo Bend; sister Ilanton West of Lilburn, Ga.; stepson, Allen Green and wife Ann of Hammond, La.; grandchildren, Branden Bailey, Kristy Johnson, Mandy Clendening, Brandi Bullock, Sherry Guajardo, Kayla Dunn; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Those honored to serve as pallbearer are Jody Clendening, Jason Johnson, Branden Bailey, Mike Guajardo, Michael Dunn and David Guillory.
Those honored to serve as honorary pallbearer are Kenneth Guillory and Don Williams.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask donations be made to Dry Creek Baptist Camp, website https://drycreek.net/ , phone 337.328.7531, or P.O. Box 580, Dry Creek, Louisiana, 70637.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Dry Creek Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Dry Creek Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Dry Creek Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Labby Memorial Funeral Home - DeRidder
2110 Highway 171 South
DeRidder, LA 70634
(337) 463-7428
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Labby Memorial Funeral Home - DeRidder

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
August 18, 2020
Uncle QL was always smiling. He was a kind man. Our condolences for your loss.
Rene' Reimer
Family
August 18, 2020
In loving memories of QL. He was a good man. He will be truly missed. Love the Saunders family.
Teresa Saunders
Family
August 18, 2020
Dennis and I are so sorry for your loss. We will keep all of you in our prayers. Love and miss you all. ❤
Debra Pate-Foreman
Friend
August 18, 2020
Uncle QL always had a infectious smile. We will always cherish the memories of his kind soul. He now can have that great reunion with all his loved ones in heaven. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Ed and Yonnie Lundy
Family
August 17, 2020
Aunt Helen I’m so sorry for your loss. He was a wonderful and kind man. He always welcomed us to your home. And he was a great cook! Thoughts and prayers for the family.
Anita Carpenter
Family
August 17, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear about your dad. Janie, Denise my prayers are with you and your. Sending prayers and love
Terrell Bailey
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved