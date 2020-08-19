QL Guillory, 87, of DeRidder, La., passed from this life on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Rapides hospital in Alexandria, La. QL, the son of Ourelie and Pearl (Gautreaux) Guillory, was born on March 3, 1933, in Vidrine, La.
Visitation will begin Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Dry Creek Baptist Church, Dry Creek, La. Visitation will begin Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at noon until funeral service begins at 2 p.m. at Dry Creek Baptist Church, Dry Creek, La., with the Rev. John Gray and Pastor Charlie Bailey of Dry Creek Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow at Hopewell Cemetery, DeRidder, La.
QL retired from Boise Southern after working as an Instrument Technician for 22 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, woodworking, and coaching softball.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorthy Guillory; parents, Ourelie and Pearl (Gautreaux) Guillory; brothers Floyd and Herman Guillory; daughter, Lisa Isbell; and grandson, Derick Brown.
Family left to cherish his memory are his wife, Helen Stuckey Guillory of DeRidder; daughters, Denise Bailey and husband Merrell of DeRidder, Janie Brown and husband Bobby of Toledo Bend; sister Ilanton West of Lilburn, Ga.; stepson, Allen Green and wife Ann of Hammond, La.; grandchildren, Branden Bailey, Kristy Johnson, Mandy Clendening, Brandi Bullock, Sherry Guajardo, Kayla Dunn; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Those honored to serve as pallbearer are Jody Clendening, Jason Johnson, Branden Bailey, Mike Guajardo, Michael Dunn and David Guillory.
Those honored to serve as honorary pallbearer are Kenneth Guillory and Don Williams.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask donations be made to Dry Creek Baptist Camp, website https://drycreek.net/
, phone 337.328.7531, or P.O. Box 580, Dry Creek, Louisiana, 70637.