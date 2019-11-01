Home

Services
James Funeral Home Inc
1724 Opelousas St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-4173
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Eastwood Pentecostal Church,
2501 E. Opelousas St.
Lake Charles, LA
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Eastwood Pentecostal Church
2501 E. Opelousas St.
Lake Charles, LA
Quartessa Nicole Levier


1986 - 2019
Quartessa Nicole Levier Obituary
Quartessa Nicole Levier, "Nitty", 33, was born Jan. 9, 1986, in Lake Charles, La., to Wilda Levier and the late Johnny Lewis Sr. A lifelong resident of Lake Charles, she attended Washington Marion High School and was a member of Eastwood Pentecostal Church. She departed this life Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at 8:23 a.m. in Lake Charles. She leaves to cherish her memories, one daughter, Kendreia Nicole Levier; one son, Dedric Wayne Levier; mother, Wilda Thibodeaux; grandparents, Rosa Allen and Roland Levier; one sister, Alycia (Stafford Jr.) Vital; four brothers, Roland Levier, Roman Levier, Johnny (Amber) Lewis Jr. and Arsenio Green.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Her funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Eastwood Pentecostal Church, 2501 E. Opelousas St., in Lake Charles. Pastor Lopez will officiate. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. in the church. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park.
Published in American Press on Nov. 1, 2019
