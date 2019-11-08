|
|
Quentin Isaiah Coleman, "Mooka/Sleepy", 27, was born June 21, 1992, in Lake Charles, La., to Wendell Ron Coleman Sr. and Susan Stewart. A lifelong resident of Lake Charles, he attended Washington Marion Magnet High School and was a former employee at the City of Lake Charles.
He departed this life Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at 2:17 p.m. at his residence from the result of a fatal shooting.
He leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Susan "Chris" Stewart; father, Wendell (Laura) Coleman Sr.; sister, Amanda (Zeph) Smalley; brothers, David (Justine) Tutson Jr., Wendell Coleman II, Donovan Goins, Mychael Harnage, Donnie (Bitre) Dean Jr., and Johnny Comeaux; aunts, Virginia (Curley) Frank, Evalina (Raymond) Johnson and Carolyn (Julian) Bell; uncles, Peter (Natasha) Stewart and Milton (Evelyn) Johnson; nieces, Iyanah Miller, Madison and Ki'yah Tutson; godmother, Tracy James; and godfather, Joshua James; and a host of cousins, other relatives, and friends.
His funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Messiah Baptist Church, Pastor Robert L. Owens. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. in the church. Burial will be in Kinder Graveyard.
Published in American Press on Nov. 8, 2019