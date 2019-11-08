Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Funeral Home Inc
1724 Opelousas St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-4173
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Messiah Baptist Church
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Messiah Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Quentin Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Quentin Isaiah "Mooka/Sleepy" Coleman


1992 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Quentin Isaiah "Mooka/Sleepy" Coleman Obituary
Quentin Isaiah Coleman, "Mooka/Sleepy", 27, was born June 21, 1992, in Lake Charles, La., to Wendell Ron Coleman Sr. and Susan Stewart. A lifelong resident of Lake Charles, he attended Washington Marion Magnet High School and was a former employee at the City of Lake Charles.
He departed this life Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at 2:17 p.m. at his residence from the result of a fatal shooting.
He leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Susan "Chris" Stewart; father, Wendell (Laura) Coleman Sr.; sister, Amanda (Zeph) Smalley; brothers, David (Justine) Tutson Jr., Wendell Coleman II, Donovan Goins, Mychael Harnage, Donnie (Bitre) Dean Jr., and Johnny Comeaux; aunts, Virginia (Curley) Frank, Evalina (Raymond) Johnson and Carolyn (Julian) Bell; uncles, Peter (Natasha) Stewart and Milton (Evelyn) Johnson; nieces, Iyanah Miller, Madison and Ki'yah Tutson; godmother, Tracy James; and godfather, Joshua James; and a host of cousins, other relatives, and friends.
His funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Messiah Baptist Church, Pastor Robert L. Owens. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. in the church. Burial will be in Kinder Graveyard.
Published in American Press on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Quentin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -