Raji Saba Rahbany Jr., 87, of Lake Charles, La., died at 7:07 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in his residence.

Mr. Rahbany was born May 25, 1933, in Boston, Mass., and lived most of his life in Lake Charles. He attended Central School and graduated from Lake Charles High School, where he excelled in sports. He later attended ULL and McNeese State University and served his country in the U.S. Naval Reserve. Mr. Rahbany was the owner and operator of The Tire Mart and Automotive Paint Products for a number of years. He was a proud member of the NRA, was a past member of the Woodman of the World and the TPA, and served as a past Vice-President of the McNeese Cowboy Club. He was an avid football and baseball fan, and enjoyed collecting baseball cards, but his true passion came from watching his children and grandchildren play sports.

Mr. Rahbany is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirley Comeaux Rahbany; children, Douglas "Duke" Rahbany of Lake Charles, Sheila Schultz (Doug) of Bell City, and David Rahbany (Tyra) of Danville, Ky.; grandchildren, Katy Tate (Jason), Kimberly Godare (Ryan), Konrad Schultz (Kelsey), Connor Rahbany, Alexander Rahbany, Grayson Rahbany and John Reagan Rahbany; great-grandchildren, Jacob Tate, Ella Rentrop, Cade Tate, and Tucker Tate; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other family member and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Heifa and Raji Rahbany Sr.; and sister, Lila Brodeur.

His private service was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home. Burial was at Highland Memory Gardens.

