R. S. Rahbany Jr
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share R. S.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raji Saba Rahbany Jr., 87, of Lake Charles, La., died at 7:07 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in his residence.
Mr. Rahbany was born May 25, 1933, in Boston, Mass., and lived most of his life in Lake Charles. He attended Central School and graduated from Lake Charles High School, where he excelled in sports. He later attended ULL and McNeese State University and served his country in the U.S. Naval Reserve. Mr. Rahbany was the owner and operator of The Tire Mart and Automotive Paint Products for a number of years. He was a proud member of the NRA, was a past member of the Woodman of the World and the TPA, and served as a past Vice-President of the McNeese Cowboy Club. He was an avid football and baseball fan, and enjoyed collecting baseball cards, but his true passion came from watching his children and grandchildren play sports.
Mr. Rahbany is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirley Comeaux Rahbany; children, Douglas "Duke" Rahbany of Lake Charles, Sheila Schultz (Doug) of Bell City, and David Rahbany (Tyra) of Danville, Ky.; grandchildren, Katy Tate (Jason), Kimberly Godare (Ryan), Konrad Schultz (Kelsey), Connor Rahbany, Alexander Rahbany, Grayson Rahbany and John Reagan Rahbany; great-grandchildren, Jacob Tate, Ella Rentrop, Cade Tate, and Tucker Tate; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other family member and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Heifa and Raji Rahbany Sr.; and sister, Lila Brodeur.
His private service was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home. Burial was at Highland Memory Gardens.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 27, 2020
As you remember your love one, as God heals your broken hearts(Psalm 147:3) may your cherished memories bring you peace, comfort, and strength to endure.
Darrius H
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved