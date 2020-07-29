Rachel Lee Harmon, "Smokey", 85, was born March 15, 1935, in Kinder, La., to the late Jimmy and Onge Captain Harmon Sr. A native of Kinder, La., she resided in Lake Charles most her life, where she was a member of Messiah Missionary Baptist Church. She departed this life Friday, July 24, 2020, in a local hospital. She leaves to cherish her memories, one son, Donald Wayne (Jennifer Johnson) Smith Sr.; two sisters, Miller Mae Citizen and Glory Lee Tyler; one brother, Jimmy Harmon Jr.; five grandchildren, Sharonda Smith, Courtney Smith, Phillip Smith Jr., Donald Smith Jr. and Megan Smith; six great-grandchildren, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, JoAnn Rideaux; son, Phillip Smith Sr.; parents, Jimmy and Onge Harmon Sr.; and brother, David Harmon. Her visitation will be Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at James Funeral Home with her graveside service following at noon at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Pastor Robert L. Owens will officiate.

