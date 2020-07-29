1/1
Rachel Lee "Smokey" Harmon
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rachel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rachel Lee Harmon, "Smokey", 85, was born March 15, 1935, in Kinder, La., to the late Jimmy and Onge Captain Harmon Sr. A native of Kinder, La., she resided in Lake Charles most her life, where she was a member of Messiah Missionary Baptist Church. She departed this life Friday, July 24, 2020, in a local hospital. She leaves to cherish her memories, one son, Donald Wayne (Jennifer Johnson) Smith Sr.; two sisters, Miller Mae Citizen and Glory Lee Tyler; one brother, Jimmy Harmon Jr.; five grandchildren, Sharonda Smith, Courtney Smith, Phillip Smith Jr., Donald Smith Jr. and Megan Smith; six great-grandchildren, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, JoAnn Rideaux; son, Phillip Smith Sr.; parents, Jimmy and Onge Harmon Sr.; and brother, David Harmon. Her visitation will be Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at James Funeral Home with her graveside service following at noon at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Pastor Robert L. Owens will officiate.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
James Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James Funeral Home Inc
1724 Opelousas St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-4173
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved