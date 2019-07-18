Rae M. (Gault) Meier, 84, of Moss Bluff, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019. She was born Dec. 12, 1934, in Duluth, Minn., to her late parents, Charles Raymond and Anna (Ruhnke) Gault. She was raised in Wrenshall, Minn. She married Kenneth Meier on June 7, 1958. Mrs. Meier moved to Moss Bluff in 1981. Rae was a wonderful wife, mother,and grandmother. She enjoyed the outdoors and watching sports. She was a devoted Minnesota Vikings, Twins and Atlanta Braves fan. She enjoyed volunteering time to local charities. Rae was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW post in Moss Bluff.

Rae is survived by her children, Craig (Debbie) Meier of Rutledge, Ga., Scott (Kim) Meier of Mahtowa, Minn., Stephan (Tammy) Meier of Moss Bluff; her sister, Joyce (Gault) Anderson of Minnesota; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Spencer.

Rae was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Meier; her parents; brothers, Charles, August, Otto and Walter Gault; sisters, Helen (Gault) Anderson and Anna (Gault) Olson; and a granddaughter, Megan Meier.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church, with Pastor Charles Miller officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church. Burial will follow at New Ritchie Cemetery. Published in American Press on July 18, 2019