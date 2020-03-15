|
Ralph Edward Irving, age 94, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Ralph was born Dec. 30, 1925, to Julius Irving and the former Sunshine Davenport.
Ralph met his wife Connie while he was the choir director at church and she had joined the choir in Leesville. They married in 1972 and moved to Lake Charles in 1981.
After teaching for 26 years as a band director, he retired with his last 15 years at Leesville High School. Following retirement, he went on to substitute in Lake Charles schools for several years. Ralph's passion was so great for music that he had a unique talent which was playing the piano with his left hand and the trumpet with his right hand simultaneously. Everyone that knew him enjoyed his witty sense of humor.
After serving in World War II in the South Pacific, he was called back to duty as a band director for the 13th Air Force at Warner Robins Georgia.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Connie Robertson Irving; three sons, Ralph Irving of Midland, Texas, Dr. Edward Irving (Ann) of Fort Worth, Texas, Ray Irving (Joy) of Midland, Texas; one daughter, Cynthia "Su Su" Vancil (Loyd) of Burton, Texas; one sister, Delores Pratka of Houston, Texas; two stepsons, Frank A. Leach Jr. (Joy) of Gilchrist, Texas, and John B. Leach (Sandra) of Toana, Va.; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
The family will welcome friends at J. E. Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Sunday, March 15, 2020, starting at 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. and will resume on Monday, March 16, 2020, at noon until the time of service. Service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Lake Charles on Broad St. at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens. The Rev. Weldon Bares will officiate at the services.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Harbor Hospice and their staff for their compassionate care.
Published in American Press on Mar. 15, 2020